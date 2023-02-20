DENVER — As the result of a statewide voter-led initiative passed in November 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing a rule to establish an experimental population of gray wolves in Colorado.
This rule will fall under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act in support of the state of Colorado’s voter-mandated gray wolf reintroduction program.
The proposed rule is now available for public review and is intended to accommodate the state of Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction planned for late 2023.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife intends to reintroduce the gray wolf in a portion of the species’ historical range in Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
CPW requested the designation of an experimental population, under section 10(j) of the ESA, to provide the state with increased flexibility to manage wolves once reintroduced in Colorado. The state has also developed a Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan for the reintroduction of the species.
The fish and wildlife service developed the proposed rule and associated draft environmental impact statement at the request of Colorado for its reintroduction and management of the gray wolf following a public scoping period during the summer of 2022.
The DEIS evaluates the alternatives considered for this rulemaking process and their environmental and socioeconomic impacts as required under the National Environmental Policy Act. The DEIS is also available for public review.
USFWS uses a range of partnerships and conservation tools to recover endangered and threatened species.
The proposed rule and DEIS published in the Federal Register on Friday, opening a 60-day public comment period through April 18.
During this time, USFWS will seek public input and coordination with the state, Tribes and local partners.
Once published in the Federal Register, comments may be submitted online at www.regulations.gov, search Docket No. FWS-R6-ES-2022-0100.
Additionally, they will host public information meetings throughout Colorado to present information and obtain feedback on the proposed rule and DEIS. Meetings will take place at the following locations:
• Grand Junction Convention Center, 5:30 p.m. March 14,
• Moffat County Pavilion, 5:30 p.m. March 15.
• Wattenberg Center, 5:30 p.m. March 16.
A virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 22, will also be held.
See the Colorado gray wolf web page for more information on the meeting or to review a copy of the proposed rule and DEIS prior to publication in the Federal Register, at www.fws.gov/coloradowolf.