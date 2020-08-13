The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office seeks public scoping comments on a proposed expansion of the Hard Rock Main Pit aggregate mine south of Salida.
The proposal is based on a request from Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix, Inc. (Hard Rock) to expand the boundaries of their current mine operation, which is currently located on private and BLM land.
The proposal would permit Hard Rock to expand its operation east and south onto approximately 50 additional acres of the BLM land, extending the life of the mine for another 38 years.
The expansion would provide access to 10,000 to 50,000 tons of gravel annually and would accommodate a realignment of the mine access road for safety.
The aggregate would be used in the production of asphalt and concrete. Access to the BLM reserves would help sustain supplies of aggregate to help meet future demands in Chaffee County and surrounding areas.
The purpose of the public scoping process is to determine relevant issues that will influence the scope of the environmental analysis, including alternatives and guide the process for developing the Environmental Assessment.
Scoping comments are due by Sept. 9, and must be submitted through the BLM ePlanning site at go.usa.gov/xf5TN or mailed to “Hard Rock Mine Expansion,” 3028 E Main Street, Cañon City, CO 81212.
Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or any other personal identifying information in your comments, please be advised that your entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.
While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personalidentifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.