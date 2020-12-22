Before Santa Claus flies around the world giving gifts to kids, he’s going to take a quick break while his elves finish making toys to ski at Monarch on Christmas Eve.
“Santa will be skiing on green runs and waving Christmas cheer between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch’s event manager said. “Bring the kiddos out to see Santa and wave to him.”
While Santa will shred some turns Thursday, he’s also going to play it safe at Monarch this year due to the pandemic and practice social distancing.
People will be able to take pictures of Santa from a distance, but, of course, no one will be allowed on his lap.
Monarch’s festivities for New Year’s Day, meanwhile, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
“Sadly, we are canceling our usual fireworks display and torch light parade on New Year’s Eve,” general manager Randy Stroud said. “Of course, the issue isn’t necessarily the fireworks, but the problem of over-crowding inside the building while waiting for the fireworks to go off.
“Since the lifts close at 4 p.m. and the event doesn’t start until 6 p.m., we decided that is too long a time for folks to wait outdoors or in their cars. So let’s just do a spectacular one next season at leave this 2020 in the dust.”
However, more on-mountain options keep opening at Monarch. The ski area was able to open both its tubing park and some expert terrain in Mirkwood Basin last Friday.
Patrol also opened the Outback and Shagnasty bowls on Saturday, meaning every lift-accessed run except Curecanti was open at Monarch as of Sunday and four of the eight Mirkwood trails.
“It’s been great,” Wadsworth said. “We got some snow when we needed it and it’s been a nice entry into winter.”