The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission recently approved $6.24 million to fund 52 trail projects, including $73,320 for the Big Ben OHV Beginner Track project.
Central Colorado Mountain Riders, in partnership with Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area requested $102,320 for the project to improve and maintain the Big Bend off-highway-vehicle track, including managing the beginner track and bike trailer.
Total cost of the project will be $108,320, according to a press release.
The funding will be used to improve the facilities around the kid/beginner track and provide educational opportunities.
Facility improvements will include installing a bench, covered picnic pavilion, picnic tables, grills and handicap-accessible parking.
An enclosed trailer and beginner off-road motorcycles will also be purchased.
Central Colorado Mountain Riders will provide volunteer support and Salida Parks and Recreation and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area will assist with the project.
The grants were part of the 2023-2024 OHV Trail Grants, which is funded by the purchase of more than 200,000 Colorado OHV registrations/permits and the Recreational Trails Program.
“This is literally OHV dollars going right back into the trails,” Fletcher Jacobs, CPW state trails program manager, said in the release. “This year we funded 31 maintenance trail crews across the state, 26 of which are Good Management crews, which allow our federal partners at the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to get much needed consistent funding for trail crews.
“We were also excited to fund 22 weeks of youth corps crews that helps us to not only protect resources, but also allow young adult corps members to be exposed to careers in natural resources.”