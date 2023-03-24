The kerosene lamp hung from a hook set into the ceiling, casting the interior of the small hut in a patchwork of soft light and deep shadow. Bunks lined two walls, a small table filled one corner, and a fire crackled in the hearth.
Off to the side of the fire a pot sat on some embers, the venison stew within beginning to steam and bubble. We sat at the table, the dregs of a bottle of local pinot noir, two lobster tails and a wedge of brie between us. Outside a steady rain fell in the pitch-dark, drumming on the tin roof of the hut.
“I’m not sure I’ll be able to eat any of that curry, as good as it smells,” said Tony, as he tipped the last of the pinot into his mug.
“If this rain keeps up, we might be stuck here another night, so leftovers might come in handy,” I replied. “If that wind persists, the chopper might not make it in to pick us up.”
We’d fished all day under a gathering overcast, clouds that grew increasingly dark and persistent scudding before a stiff northerly. While the hut sat on a sheltered bluff 50 feet above the river, who knew what was happening higher up above the ridge tops.
Tony drained the wine. “Could be worse,” he shrugged.
The day spent working our way upriver to the hut had involved multiple river crossings interspersed with bouts of bushwhacking and occasional outbreaks of fishing. Now, an hour and a half out of waders and into a fresh set of socks and fleece, the chill of the day was finally leaving muscle and bone.
The sound of the rain on the roof brought back memories of childhood, of being tucked snug and deep under winter covers while outside rain dashed against the windows of the bedroom I shared with my brother, he on the top bunk, me below, the background hum of rain on the roof sending me to sleep.
I also thought of wet nights spent in surroundings less salubrious, hunkered under a tarp with a trench dug around the perimeter to stop the runoff washing through my bedroll, or beneath an overturned raft propped as a lean-to with a couple of paddles, damp lifejackets for a mattress.
Compared to that, even the thought of a suite at the Hilton could not better this hut, one of a network dotting the backcountry, on such a night.
I handed Tony a beer and opened one for myself, and he told me some of his past, of growing up in Melbourne, of his time spent as an army surgeon and the places that had taken him, both physical and mental.
I shared something of the combination of events, essentially happenstance, that had led me into guiding and eventually to be sitting in the hut with him that evening.
We also relived the highlights of the day, the torpedo we’d spotted lying deep that had taken him to his backing before finally bringing it to the net, and the brown that had been sipping mayflies intermittently from a gentle bubble line, the water barely deep enough to conceal its dorsal.
I moved the pot off the embers and set it to one side, there being no interest from either of us in eating further. From the sheltered doorway of the hut I took another piece of wood and placed it on the fire, then rolled out my sleeping bag on one of the lower bunks.
“Let’s hope the river doesn’t blow out overnight,” I said as I turned in.
“Never mind that,” replied Tony, “I just hope the chopper can’t fly.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.