The kerosene lamp hung from a hook set into the ceiling, casting the interior of the small hut in a patchwork of soft light and deep shadow. Bunks lined two walls, a small table filled one corner, and a fire crackled in the hearth.

Off to the side of the fire a pot sat on some embers, the venison stew within beginning to steam and bubble. We sat at the table, the dregs of a bottle of local pinot noir, two lobster tails and a wedge of brie between us. Outside a steady rain fell in the pitch-dark, drumming on the tin roof of the hut.