For a couple of weeks we’d been watching the meadow, waiting for sufficient snow to accumulate to justify bushwhacking our way up there to carve a few turns and leave a signature on the snow for the eagle-eyed in town to notice.
Finally the day arrived. Dropping my truck at one of the trailheads we might hike to depending on which route we took out, something didn’t look right with the color and texture of the snow. A quick scan with binoculars confirmed – it had turned rotten overnight, cracked and fissured, patches of dirt staining the white.
“There’s another place I know we could try,” said Dave. “No guarantees the snow will be any better. We won’t be able to glass it in advance.”
I shrugged. “I’m here for an adventure. Exercise is the priority, even if we hike up there just to have to turn around and hike back down.”
We drove to another trailhead, strapped on snowshoes and, packs and boards on our backs, headed up the incline. At first the boot prints of several hikers mingled with the tracks of a single skier, but soon, as the gradient increased and the snow became deeper, only the ski tracks guided the way.
We hiked through a burn scar, blackened trunks skeletal against the softness of the snow. The exertion required stopping every 10 to 15 minutes to rehydrate, catch our breath, stare at distant mountains and discuss the latest books we’d been reading.
Finally we intersected another trail and, turning west, bade goodbye to the ski tracks. Our snowshoes sank deep in virgin snow wherever aspect and contour prevented the sun from reaching. The trail continued to climb steadily until after another half mile we emerged from the trees onto the top of an arrowhead meadow that tapered downhill before the terrain fell away on both sides into trees deep and dark.
“Once we get to the end of the meadow, I think if we drop down to the right there’s some kind of a trail we could follow that’ll take us back toward the road. Disclaimer: I’ve never taken it down much further than the end of the meadow before hiking back up.”
We shrugged off packs and set about preparing for the downhill, sharing a sandwich and sipping water.
“Can’t believe I forgot to bring a couple of beers.” I shook my head in disgust. After an hour or more of slogging uphill, a beer would not have been out of place right then and there.
The meadow had sparse snow coverage, tufts of grass poking through in places.
“Hopefully the snow will be deeper once we get down into the trees.” Dave set off, shakily at first until he gained sufficient momentum to get his skis up on some kind of plane. I followed on my board, keeping close to his tracks based on the observation that he’d hit nothing life-threatening beneath the snow on his way down.
After regrouping Dave set off down into the trees in search of the trail that lay somewhere below, the course of a seasonal stream. The sound of cracking branches and the echo of profanity rose up from below almost immediately.
“Stay right of me! There’s rocks all over the place down here.”
I dropped gingerly down the slope, wondering what surprises lurked in my path, carving an uneasy passage toward the bottom of the drainage, joining Dave with minimal drama. The narrow trail sloped off at a steady gradient. Little direct sunlight made its way down here and the air hung cold and silent.
Dave set off down the trail. I waited 30 seconds then followed, gliding through the soft light, ducking and dodging overhanging branches and skirting the occasional deadfall. Just as I had relaxed sufficiently to begin enjoying myself, the tail of my board clipped a rock, launching me into a snowdrift. Fortunately my pack bore the brunt of the fall but left me sprawled on top of it, like a turtle flipped on its shell.
As is reaffirmed to me on a daily basis, a 60-year-old spine is not as supple as the one I sported in my youth. I struggled to right myself, cursing liberally. After a couple of minutes I stood, regained my breath, then continued. Deadfall presented regular obstruction, some able to be ridden around or under, others requiring unbuckling and clambering. The final obstacle before reaching the road was a surprise jump across the open stream, followed by an unceremonious landing among a scattering of rocks. I winced at the prospect of inspecting the base of my board.
Back at the road, the last few minutes were spent in a pleasant glide back to the truck. I’ll wait for more snow before repeating the exercise, but for now am content with the thought of the tracks we left behind that, should someone encounter, they would surely think “What idiots thought this was a good idea?”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.