With the last rapids of the day behind us, we shipped the oars and drifted at the whim of the current towards camp, passing beers between the rafts.
Evening’s approach began to soften the contours of the canyon’s towering cliffs, drawing forth from ancient Earth the impressions of a multitude of faces, human and animal, staring down at us in silence as we floated by. Like some petrified audience in a grand theater, with the river our stage, their attitude conveyed one of benign indifference.
A distant rumble of thunder heralded a sudden rain shower, warm and gentle, that pockmarked the river’s surface. We continued to sprawl across the decks of the rafts, no effort to seek shelter from the dousing, but rather reveling in its relief from the last heat of the day.
Gazing skyward, I detected three specs emerging from the gray overcast, growing in size as they accelerated earthward, in a few seconds revealing themselves as three ducks in a loose V formation. Hurtling toward the river’s surface in a single-minded dive, at the last possible moment two of the three pulled out of the dive, wing tips and tail feathers brushing the water as they continued apace upstream, while the third, as if blind to the danger, flew full speed into the water with a resounding slap, there to lie motionless, feathers askew, its neck broken by the impact. Heads turned to the sound of the collision.
“Did you see that?” I queried, temporarily stunned by the fleeting wildlife drama I’d just been witness to, thinking of the impossible myriad of coincidence and circumstance that had led to the ducks and I intersecting at that exact place and time.
“What the heck were they thinking?”
What, indeed? Two is company, three a crowd? Bullying? Braggadocio? The violation of some sacred Mallard Oath? The audience imprinted in the canyon walls looked on, impassive. Doubtless they’d already witnessed most things come and go.
One of the kayakers paddled over to where the duck lay in the water and ferried it to my raft. Briefly the rain picked up in intensity, as if mourning the passing of what had just occurred, then as quickly eased off and passed altogether. Our peaceful float into camp continued.
We ate the duck as an accompaniment to our dinner that evening, each of us who had been witness to its demise partaking of its remains. Three decades on, and still I feel the warmth of that rain, the presence of the canyon, and wonder what those ducks were up to.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.