Colorado river basins remain near normal in precipitation for the water year to date despite below-normal precipitation in January and February, according to the National Resources Conservation Service.
Southern Colorado basins fared better than other parts of Colorado. The Arkansas River Basin received 112 percent of median precipitation in February.
“While the snowpack remains near normal, it’s important to consider the antecedent conditions heading into winter,” Cole Greensmith, hydrologist for the Colorado Snow Survey, said. “Several years of low summer precipitation, high summer temperatures combined with dry soils, suggest lower streamflow forecasts despite snowpack levels.”
Snowpack for the Arkansas River Basin stood at 90 percent of median as of March 1.
Current statewide streamflow projections are 88 percent of normal.
Historically March is the snowiest month for Colorado.
NRSC states if precipitation amounts do not increase in March through the rest of winter, the state could be facing a truncated and below-average streamflow runoff season this spring and summer.
The current projection for the Arkansas Basin is 81 percent of median streamflow.
Statewide reservoir storage has remained below average this water year. The Arkansas Basin stands at 89 percent of median storage as of March 1.
The NRSC states more precipitation is needed through the remainder of winter to increase reservoir storage in addition to improving drought conditions in the state.
The Climate Prediction Center continues to show an equal chance of above- of below-average temperatures and precipitation for the state, with the exception of the southern portion of the state, which is predicted to be drier and warmer than normal in the coming months.
This pattern supports the ongoing influence of La Nina, which is expected to remain in place through May.
As of Thursday, the National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska Lincoln, reports Chaffee County remains in moderate drought conditions in the western part of the county with severe drought conditions in the eastern half.