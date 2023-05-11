Deerhammer and Eddyline’s joint effort Trail Forge is ready for its next single barrel bottling this month.
The project, after debuting last year, has raised $25,000 to develop the new Crank ’n’ Hammer Trail in Buena Vista. This will be Trail Forge’s third release.
The concept for Trail Forge was conceived in 2018 as an unexpected excess of IPA cans that Eddyline wanted to make good use of while the beer was fresh.
Deerhammer and Eddyline had long considered a partnership, having previously collaborated on beer barrel-aged whiskey.
“We got the idea of creating something that wasn’t a Deerhammer product specifically or an Eddyline product but was its own thing, and using it as a fundraiser for trails, which seemed oddly expensive to build,” said Lenny Eckstein, Deerhammer owner and founder. “If we could fill up 10 barrels of this stuff, bottle it up and sell it off as a fundraiser for that, we could probably put a pretty good dent in some new trails.”
A squad of volunteers from the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition hand poured each of these cans, 10,000 gallons worth, of Crank Yanker into the still at Deerhammer.
“All of the volunteers thought it was so awesome that this work was going to make whiskey that was going to make trails,” Eckstein said. “And that’s exactly what happened.”
The Crank ’n’ Hammer Trail is a 2.1-mile section connecting Camp Elevation South with Fistful of Dollars, a loop that will avoid car traffic on CR 304.
Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will build a portion of the bikeway on May 13 and 14, with the whole distance on tap for completion during the summer. BVSC Executive Director Jason Maher said the trail was originally planned around 2015, but funding ran out.
“It’s been a really great collaborative effort between BVSC getting the volunteers, the Eddyline beer donation and then Deerhammer taking the beer and making the whiskey itself,” he said. “They’re generously donating all the proceeds of the sales to help on this trail.”
In addition to keeping riders off 304, Maher said the Crank ’n’ Hammer Trail will also incorporate some of the older original trails that had been shut down.
“There’s this assumption that you get out there with a shovel and toss some rocks to the side, flatten out some dirt, but there’s so much more to it,” Eckstein said. “A while back, people used to just get out into BLM land and build their own trails, but now it really needs more of a formal process.”
Both Deerhammer and Eddyline were born out of a longtime love of the local trail system along the Arkansas River Valley.
England and Eckstein were long part of the biking community and have become increasingly passionate about the trails as they raise their families here.
They have previously collaborated on various barrel-aged beer projects, with Trail Forge as their latest endeavor.
Eckstein, who loves to ride the local trails and is excited about Crank ’n’ Hammer, is glad to have been able to contribute to the process.
“This has felt like a real fit between us as whiskey producers (and Eddyline) … to be able to contribute in a meaningful way that we’re best at. … It’s a fun contribution that we just get to do what we can do to help lend to new trail construction.”
Maher, who came into his role as BVSC’s executive director in November, said he’s excited to see a long-term project come together.
“It’s a lot of fun to see this whole project come to fruition after, you know, the harsh word of trouble. A lot of different people and a lot of fundraising went into it,” he said. “This goes back to when Nancy Anderson was executive director and then Craig Peiffer helped continue it and got it approved and protected by BLM. Now, I honestly get to come in for the fun part where it’s watching the thing get built and helping to organize volunteers.”
Local mountain biker Brinkley Messick, who has worked on many trails in Buena Vista, designed the Trail Forge label artwork, which features beer and whiskey elements and local topography.
The latest Trail Forge was aged 4½ years and has a cask strength of 110 proof.
It will become available at Deerhammer and Eddyline this month. Eckstein predicted it will be in the Deerhammer tasting room May 12.
England was not available for comment.