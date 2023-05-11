Sitting in a semicircle around the campfire, we hunker into down jackets, hands wrapped around steaming mugs as the morning sun creeps down the sandstone wall at our backs.
The topic of conversation centers primarily around the comparison of our various bodily aches and ailments, a common subject among 50, 60 and 70-somethings boating and camping.
We make room around the fire for the last of us to rise. He sits heavily with a grimace, and suddenly lower back ailments and occasional pinched nerves are put into perspective.
“What do you want to do today?” someone asks.
He points up toward the head of the side canyon in which we are camped.
“The pour-over,” he replies. “We all need to hike to the pour-over.”
“Are you up to making it?”
He nods. “I’ll do it. It’s the whole point of coming here.”
We assemble supplies and in increments of 50 to 100 yards we begin to make our way up-canyon. The trail crisscrosses in and out of a sandy wash, dry for some time judging by the dust stirred up by our footsteps in the rapidly warming morning. Each pause, he sits in the chair we take turns carrying, rests and drinks some water. When he nods, we help him to his feet and continue up the trail.
We stop beneath a sandstone panel with pictographs at either end. In one, a powerful-looking figure dominates, broader and taller than the others, perhaps a crown or headdress of some sort adorning him. In the other, several tall figures stand together, one with exaggeratedly long arms arcing down from its shoulders, with what looks like raindrops falling from them. In the background, several creatures that look like antelope scramble up a steep slope and run away.
Multiple questions arise, never to be answered. Why here? A memorial to some landmark event?
Political commentary? Wives complaining all the menfolk have gone hunting for the weekend again? We move on in silence, each carrying their own interpretation of meaning and significance.
Our slow progress, stopping to rest every few minutes or when suitable shade presents itself, manifests as the first gift his insistence on making the hike bestows. This is the gift of observation, of regular pauses when otherwise we’d have simply passed on through, intent on the destination while ignoring the journey.
We’d likely have missed the burnished wall high up a cliff face whose patterns and weathering resembled a pictograph panel created by giants, or the two small caves like eyes and the sharp promontory below giving an owl-like appearance to a buttress, or the turkey tracks set in dried mud, or the reflection of sunlight off a small pool of water that projected an optically perfect dancing mosaic of light and shadow on an overhanging sandstone ledge.
The distance covered came in smaller increments, his pain becoming more apparent. Several times he sits with a guttural grunt as if challenging it to get the better of him, as if physical effort can drive out the cause of his demise. Finally, we round the last bend in the canyon.
“Another rest? There’s shade up ahead.”
“No.” He shakes his head emphatically. “No stops till we get there. Next time I sit, I want to be looking at the pool.”
With the physical support of two and encouragement from all he makes the last stretch of the trail to where the canyon terminates in a perfect semicircle, a pool of deep green at the foot of the pour-over. We sit in the shade of the overhang and snooze, tell stories and for long periods sit in silence while the sweep of time is marked by the sun’s shifting shadow cast upon the pool by the overhang above.
Finally we stir, the return journey to be made as the shadows lengthen. We make our way down the trail, fewer pauses required going with the gradient. We round a bend and the pour-over disappears from view. There is more silence between us.
I like to think that all living things leave behind a trace of themselves wherever they pass.
Each trace serves as a thread, woven into the fabric of that place, forever imbuing its character, contributing to the Sacred. While none of us may ever pass that way again, yet in the witness of the flicker of light and shadow upon the sandstone and the shade cast by the leafing cottonwood and the imprint of our feet upon the parched, dusty ground lies the truth of that day and our passing.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.