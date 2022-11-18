CPW to discuss revising PFD types

Rafting customers typically wear Type V personal flotation devices, as seen above, which often have flotation collars to support the head when swimming.

 

 AROA file photo

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss revising personal flotation device types to align with changes made by the U.S. Coast Guard during its meeting this week. 

In 2014, the U.S. Coast Guard changed the definition of a personal flotation device (PFD) from Type I, II, III, IV or V to a wearable or throwable device with a performance level designated by buoyant force. 