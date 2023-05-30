A well-used “social trail” in the Salida Mountain Trails system around Tenderfoot Mountain has recently earned an official name and route. The Backside Trail, for foot traffic only, goes up to the intersection of Spiral Drive and Lil’ Rattler and comes out of the bottom of Lower Sand Dunes.

The first half of the trail, built in April, is open for use. The second half, to be constructed in the fall, will go to the intersection of Rusty Lung and CR 173.