A well-used “social trail” in the Salida Mountain Trails system around Tenderfoot Mountain has recently earned an official name and route. The Backside Trail, for foot traffic only, goes up to the intersection of Spiral Drive and Lil’ Rattler and comes out of the bottom of Lower Sand Dunes.
The first half of the trail, built in April, is open for use. The second half, to be constructed in the fall, will go to the intersection of Rusty Lung and CR 173.
“It’s a route people have been taking for a long time,” SMT Director Jon Terbush said. “A really important part of this project is trying to create this designated trail … so that folks aren’t wandering around willy-nilly.”
SMT hosted 26 crew-leads-in-training from Southwest Conservation Corps, followed by a 16-person crew, to make the hand-built trail. They additionally hosted a New Mexico group, EcoServants, who built the stone staircase tying the trail to Tenderfoot.
Backside, when completed, will be about a half-mile long, making a mile-long trail when connected to Pano Trail.
“This trail is steep by design,” Terbush said. “A lot of folks just want the steepest trails they can find for training purposes.” This trail has a section that is pretty much straight up the side of the mountain, he said.
Phase 1 required a lot more rock work for the steepest part of the trail with intensive reroute work, and phase 2 will involve a big reroute, Terbush said, plus rehabilitation to try to close off social trails and establish the correct route.
The trail is being hand built as opposed to machine built, he said, because SMT wanted to keep the characteristics of the original.
“This trail is very close to downtown,” Terbush said, and the trailhead at F Street sees an average of 100,000 people per year. “We’re trying to provide more options for people so it’s less congested.” Additionally this provides a safer alternative to Sand Dunes for going uphill.
The new trail adds capacity to SMT’s system and a new, unique experience, Terbush said. The trail also provides people with more options for loop hikes or runs. “We’re trying to maximize what people can do and the experiences people can have close to town,” he said.