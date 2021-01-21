Ice fishing clinic set for Feb. 13 at Hayden Meadows Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a free ice fishing clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hayden Meadows Reservoir, south of Leadville, on Lake County Road 10 off U.S. 24.
The event is free but limited to 20 participants.
CPW District Wildlife Managers Kevin Madler and Zach Baker will be on hand to teach the basics of ice fishing.
Participants will learn all about ice fishing safety, equipment and techniques. All fishing equipment will be provided.
All anglers must be 16-years-old and older and must have a valid Colorado fishing license.
Participants are asked to bring a chair, water, sunscreen, snacks and a cooler with ice. CPW recommends dressing in layers to stay warm on the ice.
Go to https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/165327 to register.