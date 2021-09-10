The name and slogan of the sports apparel company that sponsors Salida pro skateboarder Derek Scott shouts out exactly who Scott is: “SAYiWON’T … AND I WILL!”
Scott’s relentless energy and unpretentious confidence dare you to say he can’t do something, just so he can prove to you – and himself – that he can. But his incessant drive is fueled by neither bragging rights nor anger; he simply refuses to fail. At anything.
Long before Scott attempted his first quarter-pipe, rail or bowl, he was a traditional kid who played traditional sports. He listed basketball as his favorite, and he played for Salida throughout high school.
“I played all team sports as a kid – football, basketball, everything – but I didn’t love practicing. Shooting free throws for an hour? That wasn’t me.
“I’m a competition freak and I crave the feeling of a crowd going crazy,” he said. “I love it when people come to watch something for a reason, and I want to be that reason.”
Scott admits he enjoyed the role of “class clown with a lot of exuberance” in high school. Not everyone loved that side of Scott, but not everyone hated it.
“The thing about Derek is he liked playing basketball and he was good, but he didn’t like being coached,” said Josh Bechtel, one of two high school teachers Scott remembers as strong influences. “He preferred to find his own way. Maybe that’s why skateboarders are sometimes thought of as outlaws – they want to be their own coach.
“Even when he was a freshman, Derek stood out as kind of a young Justin Timberlake. He was funny and athletic and a natural leader. Yeah, he was a bit of class clown, and some teachers didn’t see that as a plus, but he was really smart and very well-spoken.
“He seemed full of life and was excited about his future – about everything,” Bechtel said. “He worked hard and he’s done well.”
Scott swapped his hoops jersey for a T-shirt and backward ballcap when he realized skateboarding rewards individuality and creativity. Almost immediately he demonstrated uncommon talent that produced early success.
“When I first started as a pro, I competed against skaters I had watched growing up,” Scott said. “I guess one day I want to be the guy that young pros want to beat because they grew up watching me.
“There’s something surreal about being in the air. I love that feeling. I started skateboarding professionally when I was 15, and I plan to keep skating until the wheels fall off. I feel certain I can do this well into my 40s; after that I can spread the knowledge I’ve gained to others, rather than just fading away into the background.”
Uncle Michael
shows him the way
Scott said his life changed dramatically when his uncle, Michael DeBuano of Salida, introduced him to skateboarding. He was devastated, however, when DeBuano, a 2009 graduate of Salida High School and a highly respected skater, died unexpectedly in 2019.
“He was on the verge of becoming one of the best skateboarders from Colorado, and I wanted to be just like him,” said Scott. “Shea Donavan (another pro boarder who attended Salida High School with Scott) and I both looked up to him. He meant a lot to both of us, and losing him was really tough.”
Scott said skateboarding helped him navigate that difficult time.
“The best thing about skating is the freedom it provides,” he said. “There’s no limit to what you can do because there are so many ways and styles to skateboard.
“Maybe even greater, though, are the friendships and camaraderie. Skateboarding provides an outlet when you really need one. On my worst days I stepped on my board, and it became a way for me to escape.”
“God knows who I would be if skating didn’t come into my life,” Scott said during a 2016 interview with Juice magazine.
Scott and Donavan motivated one another back then to become their best.
“Shea is still one of my best friends,” said Scott. “He had a great vert ramp in his backyard in Piñon Hills, and we grew up going to contests together in Colorado, then throughout the U.S. and now internationally.
“Shea went to California in 2016 or ’17 and he loves the lifestyle and the competition – including the X Games. He lives in north San Diego and isn’t ready to come back (to Salida).”
Scott also left the Arkansas River Valley to immerse himself in West Coast competition, but his plans crashed like a vertical trick gone wrong.
“I lived in Oceanside (California) for a while, then realized I needed to be here in Salida. It took moving away to truly appreciate this place. This is my home. I’ve created something here, and I’m proud of it.
“The people here are the best, and they’ve supported me forever. They are the greatest thing about Salida, and there are so many beautiful aspects to love about this place. When I bring people here, they look at the mountains and the river and everything else and can’t believe what they see.
“We all live here because this place provides the things we love to do. If I wasn’t from here, I doubt I’d be here now. I’m glad I am.”
What’s the point?
Scott hesitantly admits he once considered walking away from the sport he loved.
“When I first started competing hard it became overwhelming,” he said. “At one point I actually said, ‘I’m done.’
“But I took a break from competition and was able to put everything into a better perspective. I realized I had started treating skating like a job, rather than something I love to do. It was at that minute I realized I was doing exactly what I’d wanted to do since I was 10 years old. And if you don’t love what you’re doing, what’s the point? Then it’s just a job.”
In 2018, 21-year-old Scott launched Rivertown Skateboards, a Salida-based skateboard company.
“I was a pro for another company, but I had a vision and I was really into art,” he said. “I designed the logo, and we started small but we’re growing. Another company builds the boards, and we create the graphics and some apparel. I think I see us a lifestyle brand.”
Fred Maxwell, another Salida High School teacher Scott credits with keeping his life compass pointed in the right direction, said he wouldn’t bet against Rivertown Skateboards with Scott at the helm.
“He’s finding his niche,” Maxwell said. “I could see his company really taking off. He’s a grinder, he’s driven, and he chases opportunities. He’s a strong and caring individual and he was a role model for his two younger brothers. They didn’t have a silver spoon, but he helped them get through school.”
Staying busy
During the past two years, Scott led local efforts to build Salida’s new world-class skatepark, where he demonstrated his vertical skills at the Aug. 21 grand opening. A few days later, he jetted to Prague in the Czech Republic and finished third in the Mystic Cup, Europe’s oldest skateboard competition.
When he’s not traveling, competing or running his business, Scott instructs skateboarders and coaches Monarch Mountain’s snowboard team.
Because he rides skateboards for a living, injuries are part of Scott’s life, though none have slowed him down.
“I probably average one serious injury a year,” he said. “In skateboarding you get stopped by that ‘wham’ you feel when you hit hard. You never beat concrete, but in every sport you push yourself if you really want to make your mark. In life, people will start something and are just getting going when they experience one heavy slam. That slam is what separates those who quit from those who push through and fight to succeed.
“I’ve told every kid I’ve coached that ‘no one can do this for you; you have to work to make it happen. Perseverance is the key, and pushing yourself isn’t always easy.’
“You don’t stop playing because you get old, you get old because you stop playing.”