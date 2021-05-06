Salidans ad the Salida Tree Board will celebrate Arbor Day and the city’s 34th year as a “Tree City USA” town on May 13.
From Longfellow Elementary, Deb Colgate’s fourth grade class will help Curtis Milstein of Colorado Sticks and Stones plant a tree at 318 Poncha Boulevard at 1:45 p.m.
Following the planting, Salida Mayor P.T. Wood will read the Arbor Day proclamation.
The public is invited to join students and learn how to properly plant a tree.
Salida tree lovers are also invited to contribute to the cost to purchase and plant the Arbor Day tree. Contributions may be mailed to Salida Tree Board, 448 E. First St., Suite 112, Salida CO, 81201.
Through the Adopt-a-Tree Program, a total of more than 300 trees have been planted in the city rights-of-way since 1999.
The adopters agree to be responsible for watering the trees and pay a small portion of the cost to purchase and plant the trees, with the remainder of the cost coming from that portion of the city budget allocated to the Salida Tree Board.
In 2020, twenty trees were planted in the city rights-of-way and are being cared for by the adjacent homeowners.
The Salida Tree Board is a group of citizens who work with city staff to care for Salida’s urban forest.
If you enjoy trees and would like to learn more about the Salida trees or help to care for the younger trees in town, please call 539-9195 for more information.