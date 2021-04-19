The Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Salida Ranger District is extending the dates for seasonal road closures in the Four Mile Travel Management Area which will now be in effect from Dec. 1-April 30 each year.
New signs have been posted at each of the seasonally closed gates. The public is still allowed to recreate behind the road closures on foot, non-electric bicycles, skis, snowshoes or snowmobiles. The district plans to open the gates April 30.
“The snow has stuck around a little longer this year and the herds are still in the area,” said U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District Wildlife Stephanie Shively, wildlife biologist. “We adapt the schedule for seasonal closures to match what is happening in the field which helps us balance the needs of wildlife and use of the recreational resources on the forest.”
Seasonal closures are designed to reduce stress of big game species in their winter range by limiting human activity in areas herds graze and browse.
The affected areas are typically lower elevation, south-facing slopes that tend to be the first to melt-off.
The closures also help prevent road damage because of muddy conditions. In Chaffee County, this includes many management areas with piñon pine or ponderosa pine forests.
Wildlife, such as mule deer and elk, are more vulnerable in the winter due to poor forage quality and quantity.
The animals graze on grasses and shrubs that do not have the high nutrients they would usually get from green grasses and shrubs.
For more information regarding seasonal closures, please contact the Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591.