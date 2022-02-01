SHS senior finishes second at Ski Cooper slalom competition

The Lake County Panthers ski team girls took second place as a team, behind Aspen, in giant slalom competition Friday at Ski Cooper.
Salida High School senior Gwen Ramsey finished in second place individually after two speedy runs in the giant slalom. She had the best time among all competitors on her second run, and her overall time was 0.11 second behind the winner from Aspen.
Salida junior Rowynn Slivka finished in sixth place. Freshman Kasey Glaser was 34th, and Lily Leddington, a junior, placed 41st.
On the boys’ side, Brady Potts, a junior from Salida, finished in 16th place. He narrowly missed qualifying for state in the giant slalom, despite setting a personal best.
The Lake County team includes athletes from Salida and Buena Vista because no Chaffee County school has a ski team.
“As a whole it was a pretty great day of racing for our team,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “It was the first day we had everyone finish all their runs, many had some of their personal best finishes, and while some are still seeking a qualifying result or to get to that next level, it hopefully left them hungry for the last races of the season.”
Lake County’s next race is Friday, when the skiers will compete in the giant slalom at Keystone.