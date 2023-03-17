Salida’s annual Pole, Pedal, Paddle race will take place April 16.
The race, which began in 1999, is a multisport event incorporating skiing, cycling and kayaking, a press release stated.
Following the path of the spring runoff, competitors start on the Continental Divide at Monarch Pass with a 6-mile backcountry ski leg.
They then transition to mountain biking in the shadow of Mount Shavano for a 17-mile ride to the banks of the Arkansas River, where whitewater kayaks take paddlers into downtown Salida for the finish.
Participants can compete as a team or individually.
An after-party with awards and live music will take place at High Side Bar & Grill.
Proceeds from Pole, Pedal, Paddle benefit Arkansas River Trust and its work promoting and enhancing the Arkansas River, and Team Colorado Whitewater Racing and their work supporting junior whitewater racing and competitions.
Team Colorado is the host of this year’s event.
Registration is open until April 11.
Volunteers are also needed. For more information or to register, visit www.3PSalida.com or call Alli Gober at 719-221-3937 to volunteer.