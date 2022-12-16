Take the right equipment to stay safe, warm on the ice this winter

Ice fishing can be a rewarding experience but taking the right equipment with you can make make the experience safe and warm.

 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds winter outdoor enthusiasts to take the right precautions and use the correct equipment to stay safe when ice fishing, skating, sledding or snowshoeing. 

Teenager Dyllan Whittenburg became trapped under ice Nov. 22 at Crystal Lake Park in Littleton when he and three other teenagers fell through the barely frozen lake. Dive crews with the West Metro Fire Protection District retrieved him, but he died two days later at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Nearby neighbors were able to rescue the other three teenagers using hoses, extension cords and rope.