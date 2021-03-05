While CKS Paddlefest “as it has happened in the past” will not be taking place this Memorial Day weekend, some of the land-based competitions that make up the riversports celebration are moving ahead.
The Spirit Trail Run and the Yucca Classic disc golf tournament are still moving forward, said CKS owner Megan Kingman.
“CKS Main Street will be hosting a storewide sale and outdoor gear swap over Memorial Day weekend and we are working on exploring the option of hosting a few paddling-specific events and activities outside of that,” Kingman said. “Further details will be decided once we know more about the climate around COVID after April 1.”
Sunday, May 30’s Spirit Trail Run, sponsored by Spectrum Trail Racing, has marathon, half-marathon and 8k distances making a circuit through the Midland Hill trail system.
Log on to http://www.spirittrailrace.com to register.
Also that weekend, the 11th annual Yucca Classic disc golf tournament will be hosted at the Amy Lynch Memorial Disc Golf Course at the Buena Vista River Park.
“This year the event is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association and opened mid-February for online registration for 72 participants,” said organizer Logan Myers. “It has already filled to capacity with four players on the wait-list. Most of these contestants will be traveling to Buena Vista from the Front Range and other locations around the state.”
As a nonprofit, the Buena Vista Disc Golf Course will be raising money for a local beneficiary, Myers said. Last year, the tournament raised money for the River Park Fund.
“I’m still kind of waiting until a little closer to the event, because of COVID, but we would like to have a couple vendors on site. Hopefully food, discs, t-shirts and snacks and drinks,” Myers said.
Log on to https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/SoCo_Championship_Series_Qualifier_11th_Annual_Yucca_Classic_2021 for registration and further Yucca Classic information.