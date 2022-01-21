The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Monarch Mountain and the U.S. Forest Service will host a Ski with a Naturalist program at 11 a.m. today and continuing on alternate Fridays.
The program gives skiers and snowboarders an opportunity to learn about the ecology, wildlife and history of Monarch Mountain and local public lands, according to a press release.
Tom Skaja, winter sports administrator and ski ranger for the Forest Service’s Salida Ranger District, will lead the tour.
Skaja manages the outfitter and guide, recreation event and ski area permit programs for the Salida Ranger District, San Isabel National Forest. He has been with the Forest Service since 2010 and said he really enjoys leading the ski naturalist tour.
Guests of all ages and abilities are welcome. A daily lift ticket or season pass is required to access lifts, but the tour is free. It follows all beginner runs and lasts for about an hour.
Ski with a Naturalist programs will be offered on alternate Fridays through March 18.