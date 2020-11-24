CPW to use low-altitude helicopter flights to assess big game herds

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists will assess deer and elk populations by conducting low-altitude helicopter flights in southeast Colorado, west of Interstate 25 starting Nov. 30.
Then, in mid- to late-December, biologists will launch similar helicopter flights in the plains to the east of I-25.
Residents in the southeast region can expect low-flying helicopters that spend a small amount of time in a specific area and then move on searching for deer, elk, moose and bighorn sheep.
The flights beginning Nov. 30 will target Park and Fremont counties before sweeping into El Paso and Teller counties, north of U.S. 50, and then through Lake and Chaffee counties.
Biologists will then fly south through Pueblo, Custer, Huerfano and Las Animas counties.
The eastern flight plan calls for helicopters to tour along the South Republican River drainage from Flagler to the Kansas state line. Then the helicopters will turn south into Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties followed by tours of Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties.
CPW biologists hope to conclude herd assessment flights by early January, weather permitting.
For more information on CPW’s wildlife population objectives, visit cpw.state.co.us/ThingsToDo/pages/HerdManagementPlans.aspx.