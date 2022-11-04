We turned off the highway directly onto a rutted dirt road, kicking up rooster tails of dust as we drove through parched countryside of sagebrush, only the occasional rock outcropping breaking the uniformity of the landscape.
For several miles the road gently ascended toward the rim of a plateau, and it seemed a river, or water of any description for that matter, was the last thing likely to be encountered.
Finally we gained the rim of the plateau and the road began to descend toward a floodplain a mile wide. Through its center snaked a near-unbroken line of cottonwoods, gold against the sand and olive of their surroundings. Beyond the floodplain the terrain rose again and stretched to the horizon.
From this perspective the true form of the land revealed itself – a mounding of rounded crests and hollows rising and falling like the vast rolling sea this land once was, shaped by the elements over the eons into oceanic form solidified.
Approaching the cottonwoods we slowed to a crawl and eased past a herd of cattle being driven by a collection of dogs, humans and horses toward a destination unknown. A bridge crossed the river, and the road continued beyond for a half mile before turning downstream and angling back toward the water. We came to level clearing among the cottonwoods next to the river and set up camp.
The sun had passed its zenith, but enough warmth and daylight remained to justify donning waders and rigging rods for an hour or two of fishing. From camp I walked up the bank to the head of a riffle. I tied on a streamer then, before casting, stood, breathed deeply and took in my immediate surroundings.
The combination of a south-tracking sun angling through cottonwoods in the thrall of fall suffused the air with a golden hue. The river ran broad and gentle over a cobble of river rock slick with the algae of late season.
Beyond the riffle a two-tiered cliff of sandstone, butte and scree corralled the river into a gentle, sweeping bend and out of sight.
I cast out across the riffle then let the current grab the line, swinging the fly through the water in a downstream arc to below where I stood. As it swung through the current I twitched the rod tip and stripped short handfuls of line, imparting a jerking, swimming motion to the fly in an attempt to entice a fish into the chase.
In this way I worked down the riffle, feeling the tap-and-go of multiple strikes, catching several smaller fish but not connecting with any of the larger hogs known to lurk in the river’s depths.
After working the depths at the foot of the riffle I returned to camp, exchanged my rod for a cocktail, then walked a quarter-mile downstream to where Caveman nymphed a deeper, slower run. I sat on the bank and watched his measured progress upstream as the shadows lengthened across the river.
Twilight lingered as back at camp we cooked dinner then, wrapped against the onset of cold, watched the stars materialize in the night sky from the east, until only the faintest of smudges to the west denoted the long-set sun, and the Milky Way dusted the heavens directly overhead.
Overnight I woke twice, once to the call of distant coyotes, the other to the closer conversation of a couple of patrolling owls.
Come morning a heavy frost lay on the ground, and even with gloves the cold pinched at my fingertips as I sipped tea and cooked a breakfast griddle. The first rays of morning lit the tops of the cottonwoods like candles celebrating the birth of the new day. Ahead lay another thousand miles of northward exploration, to waters new and unknown. No specific itinerary, just a map and following whatever whim came our way.
