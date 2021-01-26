Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the ten recipients of the annul Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants Tuesday. 

The grants are offered by CPW to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts across the state.

“These ten grants reach across the state,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “They include investments to expand rehabilitation facilities for the long-term and funding to help keep existing facilities open to meet public demand.”  

“We had more than $48,000 in funding requests but only $16,200 in funding available,” said Jim Guthrie, Program Coordinator for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants Program. The work supported through this year’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants includes:

• Flight cages and equipment to overwinter bats at the Colorado BatCREW facility in Conifer. 

• Continued construction of a new rehabilitation facility at the SonFlower Ranch in Brighton.

• Food and medical supplies at the Rocky Mountain WildHeart center in Colorado Springs.

• Veterinary and medical expenses at the Rocky Mountain Raptor center in Fort Collins. 

The grant program was created through House Bill 17-1250. Funding for the grant program comes primarily from the nongame tax check-off program, along with fines from nongame wildlife-based offenses and interest income. 

For the first $250,000 raised annually, 10 percent is allocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Program, which aims to provide funding specifically for wildlife rehabilitation centers. 

For many rehabbers, this kind of funding fills a critical gap.

“On behalf of my fellow committee members and Colorado Parks and Wildlife professionals,” Gale said, “I want to extend our appreciation to Colorado taxpayers for their generous donations and continued investment in this highly successful grant program.”

Applications for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards are due each year in early November. For more information on the grant program and application materials, please visit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants page.

2020 Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards

Rocky Mountain WildHeart – Colorado Springs

Food, supplies, medical supplies

Grant Award: $2,000

Lynette Carson – Beulah

Raccoon enclosure

Grant Award: $3,000

Colorado BatCREW - Conifer

Flight cages and equipment to overwinter bats

Grant Award: $2,000

Emily Davenport - Sedalia

Lead testing equipment

Grant Award: $2,000

North Park Wildlife Rehabilitation

Food, medical supplies, veterinary services, travel, caging materials

Grant Award: $1,200

Wild Bird Rescue – Englewood

Facility operations – rent, food, medical supplies

Grant Award: $2,000

Shellee Lawson – Bailey

Food and supplies

Grant Award: $1,000

Rocky Mountain Raptor Program – Fort Collins

Veterinary and medical supply expenses

Grant Award: $1,000

SonFlower Ranch Wildlife Rehabilitation – Brighton

Concrete floors for caging and new building

Grant Award: $1,000

Bill Main – Colorado Springs

Food, medical supplies, veterinary services

Grant Award: $1,000

Total grant awards: $16,200