The key to a guide’s longevity, mental more so than physical, is to pick the windmills one chooses to tilt at.
Much like a newly minted missionary let loose among the natives, there can be a tendency to attempt to convert every soul before sundown, rather than take a more measured, selective approach. Setting out to right all the wrongs of the world, be they matters spiritual or piscatorial, while perhaps of noblest intent, can lead to disillusion and unwelcome consequences.
From a fishing perspective, not every technical flaw in a cast needs to be corrected, not every inefficient method of line control needs to be stamped out by lunchtime. Happier is the guide, and ultimately the client, who chooses wisely and intuitively which battles to join.
Good guiding begins not on the river but in the fly shop parking lot. By asking a few questions, and more importantly listening to the answers and how they are framed, one can begin to divine the angler’s hopes and aspirations for the day. Aligning the appropriate approach to meet those expectations, rather than projecting one’s own, leads to a far more enjoyable day for all concerned.
“I was really happy, but my guide kept yelling at me every time I missed a fish,” or “They kept apologizing that I only caught five, even though I’ve never caught that many before in my life,” are examples of the results of poorly aimed projection.
Not every angler is looking for fly fishing boot camp. Underneath the process and pageantry, many just want a day out of the office, a day away from rush hour and cellphones, a day spent in open air staring at mountains with someone to crack jokes or help lift some weight from their chest.
I once had a client escaping a corporate conference for an afternoon who, upon reaching the river, climbed atop a boulder and told me, “For the last six days I have either been in a plane, hotel room or sitting around a conference table. You fish. I just want to sit here and look around.”
“How long have you been fishing?” is a question a guide will often ask their client as a way to measure likely levels of proficiency. The better question to ask is “How many times a year do you fish?” “Thirty years” might be an honest response to the first, yet over those 30 years they only fish once a year. Much like someone who ventures onto the ski slopes once a season, it is unlikely they have moved much beyond the stage of beginner despite their longevity. The answer to this question can have strong influence on the choice of where, with what and how to fish that day.
We all learn to live with and around our imperfections. Never is this more true than in fly fishing. Either one’s gear winds up buried and forgotten at the bottom of the closet, or one reaches a stage where the reward of time spent with a fish on the end of the line is commensurate to the expenditure of time and effort to get there. The balance of this equation is different for each angler.
Someone who has spent the last 30 years traveling the world fly fishing has obviously reached a stage where they are largely content with their effort versus reward ratio. Trying to make fundamental changes to their casting technique is unlikely to undo the habits of a lifetime in the space of a couple of hours and, assuming they are catching enough fish to satisfy, why highlight the deficiencies of a system that is working? Instead, introducing them to a new fly pattern, or a specific type of water to fish, is far more likely to leave them with a positive impression of their day, rather than revealing to them that for the last 30 years their cast has really sucked.
Occasionally one comes across an angler whose genuine mission for the day is to learn – an improved back cast, better line control, how to recognize a strike as opposed to a snag (hint, there is no difference), what flies to use when. These anglers are veritable sponges, and the guide’s lasting reward at the end of the day is a big smile and a heartfelt thank you.
So, being selective with one’s windmills, not trying to change the course of human history in an afternoon and realizing that success comes in a multitude of forms all contribute to a guide’s ultimate sanity and healthy tips, not to mention a healthier liver.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.