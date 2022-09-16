The key to a guide’s longevity, mental more so than physical, is to pick the windmills one chooses to tilt at.

Much like a newly minted missionary let loose among the natives, there can be a tendency to attempt to convert every soul before sundown, rather than take a more measured, selective approach. Setting out to right all the wrongs of the world, be they matters spiritual or piscatorial, while perhaps of noblest intent, can lead to disillusion and unwelcome consequences.