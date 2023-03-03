Team Monarch came out triumphant on their home mountain Feb. 23 and 24 with many podium placers.
Team Monarch member Noah Dorman of Salida took first among ages 12-14 male snowboarders. Ben Morton of Falcon took second and Salidan Kian Ward fourth.
In a similar pattern, Salidan Abby Nelson took first in 12-14 female skiers, Sydney Jackson of Falcon took second, and Salidan June Hamilton fourth. Salidan Jack Baker competed with a broken arm and still placed fifth among 12-14 male skiers.
Crazy weather on the slopes spelled out last-minute changes, ski coach Kyle Blakely said, with 65 mph winds making the competition difficult.
The event attracted 150 competitors from Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, Continental Divide Freeride, Crested Butte Mountain Sports, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, Team Summit, Team Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Team Monarch.
“Once again we showed we were top-notch skiers,” Blakely said. “The confidence our athletes are getting as they’re putting themselves on multiple podiums is really impressive.”
As long as the team keeps skiing as they are, Blakely said he feels confident going into their upcoming tournaments. Currently Team Monarch is competing in the Snowbird National at Lakewood through Sunday and the Taos Regional in New Mexico through Saturday.