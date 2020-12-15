Take care when parking vehicles before recreating outdoors, Colorado Department of Transportation asked in a press release aimed to remind motorists of the hazards.
Poorly parked vehicles prevent CDOT maintenance workers from safely clearing roads of snow and ice and present safety hazards for motorists or commercial traffic on nearby roadways.
When searching for areas to park vehicles or trailers, the public is reminded to do so safely and lawfully.
Anyone leaving a vehicle unattended on the side of the road runs the risk of breaking the law, being fined and having their vehicle towed away by law enforcement.
Vehicle owners are urged to take heed of “no parking” signs. Parking areas need to be kept open with no vehicles or trailers so that plows and heavy equipment can be turned around safely by maintenance personnel.
Backcountry users should park only in clearly marked, designated parking areas.
While some areas along the highway may appear to provide ample room to park, CDOT warns vehicle owners that they run the risk of being trapped with large snow piles pushed by plows. Vehicles left on the side of the road also make plowing operations difficult for road maintenance crews.
Last February CDOT had to reschedule some avalanche control work planned on U.S. 50 Monarch Pass because a car was parked directly under a slide path and CDOT couldn’t locate the occupants.
“Never leave vehicles near or adjacent to snow slide areas,” CDOT Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Carlson said at the time, adding that cars parked in those areas hinder CDOT’s winter maintenance operations, and natural slides could also cover the cars.
Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Region 5 communications manager, said white signs notify of no parking in avalanche areas, but they sometimes go missing in avalanches or other incidents. The slide path on U.S. 50 is just east of Monarch Mountain ski area.
Before heading into the high country, backcountry users should also be aware of avalanche conditions, the department said. People can visit www.avalanche.state.co.us for current snow condition forecasts.
When parking, CDOT urged people to look for caution signs at avalanche areas that indicate no stopping or standing at the location.
These areas are prone to snow slides. The slide areas are also often at locations where avalanche control operations may be planned. Never park vehicles or trailers on the side of the road at these potential avalanche sites.