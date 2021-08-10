Chaffee County’s myriad, world-class recreation opportunities are bringing visitors in droves. Where humans congregate in the outdoors, so do problems such as wildlife disruption, litter, broken trees, smoldering campfires and human waste.
But recreation is the county’s bread and butter, financially. How to encourage and protect at the same time?
This multifaceted conundrum has been a high-priority county concern for a while, so the county tasked Envision Chaffee County’s Recreation Council to partner with U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association to create a plan. The council formed a task force in January 2019 with representatives from government land agencies, stakeholder groups, municipalities and interested members of the community.
The task force met monthly for 29 months. Along the way, it gathered copious amounts of information, including a revolutionary, multispecies wildlife map that has attracted interest throughout Colorado.
The task force went back to the public several times for input and feedback, including a recreation survey that garnered 3,800 respondents.
In May, a 40-page draft plan was submitted for 30 days of public comment.
It was an ambitious (nine primary objectives and more than two dozen programs and projects), expensive ($20 million), five-year recreation management plan designed to maintain healthy public lands, the quality of outdoor experiences and the economic benefits of recreation tourism.
After collating feedback and making adjustments, the task force took its revised plan to the Chaffee County Planning Commission on June 29, and the commission approved it. The vote adds the Recreation in Balance plan to the county’s comprehensive plan. So what does Recreation in Balance include? A lot.
Kim Marquis, who among other tasks works in communications for Envision Chaffee County, created a Readers’ Digest-style condensed version of the plan’s nine measurable objectives. They are what she calls the Four Keeps:
Keep it clean
Clean up overused campsites.
Slow dispersed campsite growth to 3 percent a year (options include closing illegal sites and developing fee-based campgrounds).
Develop restrooms, trash disposal and other necessities in the right places.
Keep it fun
Focus new recreation development in Community Concentration Zones (including easier pedestrian access and new connections to popular trail systems).
Add boots on the ground to personalize educating the public, which is more effective than signs. These include Chaffee Rec Rangers (to monitor, clean up and enforce rules), Chaffee Front Fire Protection program (to monitor campsite use and educate the public about safe campfires) and Chaffee Rec Adopters (similar to Adopt-A-Trail).
Use the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau’s social media campaign to educate visitors on planning ahead and acting responsibly in the outdoors.
Keep it wild
Use the Wildlife Tool, which maps critical wildlife habitat, to focus improvements in the right areas and inform seasonal restrictions to give wildlife a break.
Keep it Going (into the future)
The five-year plan would cost roughly $15 million for infrastructure and $5 million in yearly maintenance costs.
Where the money will come from:
• The Common Ground tax fund can cover only a small portion of this need (roughly $1.5 million per year currently, according to Marquis), but can create seed money to attract more funding. Marquis said grant-givers are attracted to programs that have community “skin in the game.”
• New Chaffee Rec Fund for voluntary contributions (held by the Chaffee County Community Foundation).
• Envision Chaffee County is adding capacity to apply for collaborative grants.
• Engaging with regional agency leaders to encourage additional federal and state funding
• Considering outdoor user fees and “all other funding mechanisms”
Marquis said reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. During the 30-day community feedback period, “75 percent of the comments were positive,” she said. “And 8 to 10 percent asked for more.”
There’s a broad consensus over the need for additional infrastructure (especially more bathrooms and trash cans, everywhere), support for public education volunteers and efforts and wildlife protection.
But creation of the two Community Concentration Zones, which encompass existing rec areas in Salida and Buena Vista, drew the most resistance. The original intent of the zones was to keep recreation expansion out of “high-quality undisturbed wildlife habitat.” The Rec in Balance report states that eight of 13 key county wildlife populations – including bighorn sheep, mountain goat and elk – have been in steady decline, and studies have concluded that recreation is a contributing factor.
Three community organizations – Poncha Springs Board of Trustees, Salida Mountain Trails and Monarch Ski Area – voiced concerns that use of the Community Concentration Zones was ill-defined and added a layer of redundant bureaucracy. On June 28, after hearing a presentation from Envision Chaffee County, Poncha Springs trustees voted unanimously to express their strong opposition to the plan.
In a July 6 opinion piece in The Mountain Mail, Salida Mountain Trails Board President Mike Smith wrote, “Community Concentration Zones imply another level of approval … We feel this is redundant and an overreach … The recreation plan does not detail how this would work.”
And in a July 16 letter to the editor, Bob Nicholls of Monarch Ski Area wrote, “The proposed insertion of a nonelected ‘agency’ speaking on behalf of the public for sway to their own agenda is not supported by Monarch Ski Area.”
Regarding the “redundancy” feedback, land management agency reps have said the Recreation in Balance plan has and can provide valuable input to ongoing efforts.
Brant Porter, public affairs specialist at the BLM Rocky Mountain District, echoed sentiments shared by both U.S. Forest Service Deputy Forest Supervisor Jim Pitts and Kalem Lenard, assistant field manager at the BLM’s Royal Gorge office, at the Planning Commission meeting.
“When neighbors talk, that’s a good thing,” Porter said. “In Chaffee County we want to be working on common goals. Knowing what those goals are is helpful.” But Porter stressed, as did Pitts and Lenard, that Recreation in Balance does not affect their respective legally mandated processes in any way.
The Recreation in Balance plan approved by the Planning Commission June 29 included a significant revision to the description of the zones. Envision Chaffee County Co-lead Cindy Williams said in her commission presentation, “We were a notch too much on the wildlife side.”
The plan’s revised language includes these statements: “The zones do not intend to instruct use but focus planning and fundraising capability toward improving experiences where people said they most enjoy them. … The plan recognizes infrastructure development is needed outside the zones to address documented and critical needs such as trailhead restrooms and better signage.”
Smith of Salida Mountain Trails reacted to the revision, saying, “We feel this is a material change from their original intent and is supportable, if there is ample follow-through during implementation of the plan. However, (the new language) also says to ‘focus planning,’ which is not crystal-clear on intent; we still have reservations based on that part.
“We remain adamantly opposed to any attempt to unduly influence federal land management trail approval processes,” Smith said.
Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga said the change in the zone-description language doesn’t change his position, and he is concerned that the wildlife mapping tool has removed areas in and around Poncha Springs from recreation expansion consideration.
“I’m afraid there are going to be denials,” Scanga said. “The BLM and Forest Service will look at (trail or facilities proposals) and see that (Chaffee County) already has decided there’s not a need or want. It’s going to be a high hurdle to get over.”
Williams said some of the opposition was, unfortunately, a result of a lack of communication. She said the revised zone language wasn’t fully absorbed.
“The concerns that Poncha Springs had were addressed,” Williams said. “They were concerned about the critical undisturbed wildlife zone south of Poncha Springs. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a trail there.”
Critical wildlife zones in the county were identified through a revolutionary tool created during the Recreation in Balance process. The Rec Council, in partnership with Colorado Forest Restoration Institute at Colorado State University, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Natural Heritage Program, Quiet Use Coalition and other organizations, created a set of maps that show wildlife patterns and – most importantly – where the county’s remaining “highest-quality and undisturbed habitat” remains.
The Recreation in Balance plan says, “effectively managing recreation for wildlife will mean discouraging new recreation development in … the county’s remaining highest-quality and undisturbed habitat.”
Williams said this “cool new tool” – a data-driven mapping process – has attracted attention throughout the state. She said Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to duplicate it statewide and is already at work on a version for Colorado’s southwest region.
“We’re leading the way in the state,” Williams said. “We’re attracting attention because we’re a community that’s able to have hard conversations and honest discussions but then put our differences behind us and roll up our sleeves.”
So, what’s next? A lot. Williams said several projects are already underway (see accompanying list). Marquis said the task force will continue to meet at 3 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Everyone is invited; to receive a Zoom meeting invite link, email info@chaffeecounty.org.