Salida East on Saturday afternoon had something of a back-in-the-day feel, with only a handful of vehicles in the parking lot and a straight shot at backing the raft down to the river – no trailers skewed sideways across the boat ramp, no packs of kids and dogs running feral about the place, and – a personal pet peeve – nobody derigging their entire trip at water’s edge instead of loading up and clearing the zone quickly so others can access the river.
As I slid the raft off the trailer into the water, I nodded a greeting to the only other people there – a couple of guys, one sitting in their raft rigging a fly rod, the other standing on the bank, staring intently at his phone.
The guy with the phone looked up. “Are you going down to Rincon?” he asked. I nodded.
“Any chance you could help us out with a shuttle?”
“Sure,” I replied. “Follow us down, we’ll bring you back up.”
We drove down to Rincon, parked our respective vehicles, then jumped in the car Kym had followed us in to return upstream to the put-in.
“I really appreciate this,” he said after introducing himself. “First time we’ve floated here, and I read somewhere online that we could get an Uber or a Lyft to help with the shuttle.”
Kym and I both laughed.
“I’m not sure we have that level of service here,” I replied, “but there are some rafting companies you can call up that will run a shuttle.”
“I’m kinda new to this game,” he continued. “My buddy and I just bought our raft. I’ve rowed a few times; this will be his first shot at it.”
I watched the river from the highway, low and clear, in many places barely enough depth for a raft to navigate.
“It’s running pretty low right now. Expect to get stuck a few times.”
“Well, it looks like we could make it by dark, but we brought headlamps just in case.”
I admired his optimism and decided not to burst his bubble, but the Ark at 250 cubic feet per second is a challenging row at the best of times, even for someone experienced. I recalled my own early days on the oars, flailing, hitting virtually every rock in the river. Maybe they’d make it before dark …
Besides, I had my own concerns ahead of me. I had my daughter and four of her friends to get down the river in a paddle boat. I hadn’t guided a paddle boat in 20 years. Would 60-year-old shoulders stand up to ruddering the raft with a single paddle instead of two oars? The general consensus among her friends was that I was a cool dad. Would I destroy that facade by leaving them stranded in the middle of the river, raft wrapped around a rock, or dump someone out of the boat for a bruising, shallow-water swim?
We returned to the put-in and wished our passenger well. Riverside, my crew had fitted themselves into life jackets and stood next to the raft, expectant. I searched the archives of my mind for the paddle boat safety talk – high sides, paddle to paddle rescues, throw bag etiquette – then dragged the raft into the water and, trustingly, they clambered aboard.
I wedged my foot beneath the thwart in front of me and took up my paddle, digging it deep into the water in a sweep stroke to point the raft upstream angling into the current, and called forward paddle. Like most rafts crewed by women, the boat surged forward as they dug their paddles in unison. Another sweep stroke and we pointed downstream. I’ve still got it, I thought, as we floated toward the first rapid.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.