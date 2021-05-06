Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host a birding in the Upper Arkansas River Valley program from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m May 8 at Sands Lake.
Executive Director Dominique Naccarato will lead the fun, experiential introduction to birding.
Birding is the ideal hobby for nature-lovers of all ages and abilities because you can engage in the activity from a car, while hiking or biking or alongside serious birders who keep a “life list.”
Naccarato will uncover the basics, including how to identify flight patterns, body and beak shape and function and bird sounds.
Out in the field attendees will also get instruction and practice using binoculars and discovering how bird behavior can provide insight into what’s going on in the neighborhood or ecosystem.
Dominique has been GARNA’s director for the past three years, but she began learning about birding under the mentorship of GARNA Birding Club leaders Andrew Mackie, Denny Arter and Sally Waterhouse when she first began working at GARNA in 2013.
Birding continues to teach her to take a system’s level view and to value a sit-spot for viewing birds and habitat.
Pre-registration for this hike is required. Log on to https://garna.org/calendar/hike-birding-101/ to register. Program tickets are $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members. For more information, contact GARNA at programs@garna.org or 719-539-5106.