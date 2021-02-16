Join the Greater Arkansas River Natural Association for “A Wildlife Wander,” a virtual lecture presented by Ryan Kempfer and Chris Kassar of Elk Raven Photography via Zoom Thursday from 7-8 p.m.
Pre-registration is required at https://garna.org/calendar/wildlifewander/ and tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members.
The one-hour lecture will touch on local wildlife, viewing areas both near and far, human-wildlife coexistence and the ethics involved. The presentation will include a slideshow with images that will inspire you to pause and express gratitude for our lovely planet.
The lecture will be followed up with a wildlife viewing hike March 13. More information will be presented during the lecture on the hike.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org, www.GARNA.org or 719-539-5106.