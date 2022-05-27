Colorado Parks and Wildlife, partnering with Colorado Youth Corps Association, will conduct Rainbow Trail trail maintenance this summer.
Efforts will involve rerouting 7 miles of single-track trail, according to a press release. This section of the trail has been closed since 2016, and work will be done to restore the trail’s continuity and access to public land.
The secondary purpose of the project is to mitigate safety threats created by trail damage and hazard trees, particularly in the Hayden Pass burn area.
The project is part of CPW and Youth Corps Association efforts to hire 41 weeks of service corps this summer to repair off-highway trails impacted by increased visitation and wildfire damage statewide.
CPW staff and association-accredited conservation service corps will also work on these other motorized trail maintenance projects this year:
• Grand Lake-Williams Fork fire rehab.
• Killpecker/Swampcreek 2022 trail project.
• Red Mountain Gulch Day Use Area.
• OHV trail maintenance of CPRD.
• Penrose Commons Trail Maintenance.
• Basalt to Gypsum Youth Corps Grant.
In addition to these seven trail maintenance projects, CPW reallocated six weeks of crew funding to complete the Alpine Loop project that was awarded last year but not completed.
Total funding by CPW and Colorado Youth Corps Association for these projects is $398,000.