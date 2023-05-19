Salida Mountain Trails will host a Rainbow Trail ShinDig trail work day June 3 for National Trails Day.
SMT is partnering with Central Colorado Mountain Riders to work on the Rainbow Trail, according to a press release.
Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up about 2:30 p.m. with a free lunch and drinks.
SMT also is partnering with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association to track and address conditions that negatively impact trail experiences, like trash and dog poop. Volunteers will walk, run or bike the trails and log issues in an app. Sign up at https://salidamountaintrails.org/ to be contacted about training dates.