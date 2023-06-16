The river flowed full to its banks, brown and turbid. Three ducks and a pair of geese stood in silent conference along the edge, looking out across the water toward the far side. 

I crossed the river, and where the road turned toward the foothills a solitary deer grazed in pasture heavy with dew, backlit silver by the low morning sun. To the west a fresh mantle of snow covered the saddle below Shavano’s peak. A week out from the longest day, summer had to date seemed reluctant to show its face.