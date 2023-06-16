The river flowed full to its banks, brown and turbid. Three ducks and a pair of geese stood in silent conference along the edge, looking out across the water toward the far side.
I crossed the river, and where the road turned toward the foothills a solitary deer grazed in pasture heavy with dew, backlit silver by the low morning sun. To the west a fresh mantle of snow covered the saddle below Shavano’s peak. A week out from the longest day, summer had to date seemed reluctant to show its face.
As the road wound higher into the foothills and blacktop gave way to gravel, I left the sunlight behind, riding more and more in shadow. The cool air worked in and out of my lungs and felt refreshing against any exposed skin. A fellow cyclist passed me on the climb, traveling at twice my pace, and we exchanged morning pleasantries. A quarter mile ahead, having reached her mark, she turned and sped downhill again.
King Cup cactus bloomed in splashes of deep crimson and red among stony crevices. All was silent save an occasional creak in my bike seat, the crunch of tires on gravel and my breath, becoming more labored as the incline increased.
In a clearing off the side of the road a bike packer emerged from his tent, still in deep shade. We waved, and he wished me good morning in an accent indeterminately European. Further up the clearing another camper sat in the sun, tailgate of his truck serving as a table, sipping morning coffee.The parking lot at the trailhead was deserted save a solitary pickup.
After a brief pause to drink from my water bottle I took to the single-track, damp with the remnant of last night’s rain but firm beneath the tires. Hero dirt, it’s called, giving excellent traction while not slick or dried out and dusty. Now among heavy tree cover, sunlight dappling the trail accentuated the depth of the shadows, the air dank and fertile.
After more climbing the trail began to descend. Pedals set to horizontal, butt off the seat, I let gravity take over, exhilarating in the curve and contour of the narrow track. Through pines with droplets of dew sparkling on the tips of their needles, across soft sandy washes, down staircases of sandstone, I let the bike roll as fast as I dared, exhilarating in the sweetness of the reward following the climb.
Too soon I was riding back through town, now stirring rapidly into life. Parking lots were filling, hikers and runners were setting out on the trails, semis in alleys unloaded their goods, and tourists ambled the sidewalks clutching paper cups and dog leashes. My thoughts turned to a hot shower and breakfast and of what lay ahead, savoring the silence of the trail and feeling I had already partaken of the day’s best gift.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.