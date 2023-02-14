FIBArk Whitewater Festival and the Salida Parks and Recreation Department are offering introductory kayaking classes for local youth starting this month at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The FIBArk board donated $20,000 Jan. 25 to the city to help make paddlesports available for all local residents, a city press release reported.
The course at the aquatic center is a Level 1 Whitewater Kayak class for youth ages 7 through high school. It covers all the basics of kayaking according to the American Canoe Association’s level system. Basics include learning about kayaks, how to fit in them, how to use a paddle and participant safety.
FIBArk provides all kayaking gear for the course and also offers scholarships to help those who might not be able to afford it otherwise.
The FIBArk and city partnership also offers Kayak Roll Sessions, which provide an opportunity for more experienced community members to go to the pool and practice. An instructor is present to help refresh participants and teach them new skills. Equipment can be provided for community members who have participated in Level 1 classes.
For more information and to sign up, visit cityofsalida.com - Parks & Recreation - Recreation - Paddlesports.