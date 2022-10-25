Colorful kayaks and costumes brightened Sunday’s dreary weather as Team Colorado Whitewater Racing hosted its annual Halloween Howler Whitewater Slalom Race at Salida Whitewater Park.
The race was followed by a costume competition for all boats, ages and skill levels.
Paddlers ran the first two races without costumes and donned costumes for the third run. Kartik Raghaven made the best run with a time of 66.92 seconds.
For some, including Jack Rasiel and Lloyd “Whit” Whittall, this was their first kayak race. “I was as graceful as a fawn in the prime of my youth,” Rasiel joked, and said he definitely wanted to try it again.
Whittal said he enjoyed getting to run gates for the first time and the heated competition. “I’m biting my nails to see who won.”
Rasiel finished with his best time being 274.27 seconds and Whittal’s best time was 127.62 seconds.
Oliver Heppner, 16, of Lyons hadn’t competed in this race before but had done other races. “It’s super laid back,” he said of the Howler. “Most races you don’t get to practice the race beforehand.” He particularly enjoyed the upper gates in the beginning part of the run, he said. Heppner’s best time was 78.85 seconds.