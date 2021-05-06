by Terri Fleming
Special to The Mail
Aaron Martray grew up in Littleton and developed a deep love of the outdoors – hiking, biking, paddling. After about a decade hiking with a traditional heavy pack, he developed an appreciation for ultralight backpacking. But one challenge for him was the ultralight packers’ go-to: the sleeping quilt.
Backpacking quilts are about 20-30 percent lighter than comparable sleeping bags because they eliminate the insulation on the bottom of the bag. Body weight crushes insulation, making it ineffective; insulation needs loft and trapped air to work properly. But Martray, a self-professed “active sleeper,” couldn’t stay warm in a backpacking quilt when his tossing and turning let in cold air.
So he decided to create his own.
Martray took his prototype down-filled quilt on a through-hike of the Colorado Trail in 2007. He liked what he made and over the next year continued to improve the design. His quilt has a system of patented sleeping-pad attachments and elasticized edging, which keeps body heat in and drafts out. In 2009, he started his business – Katabatic Gear – in his Denver apartment. The quilts have drawn very favorable attention, winning 2018 Best Gear Award from theTrek.com, Premium Pick 2018 from Backpackers.com and 2020 Backwoods Best from Backwoodspursuit.com.
The growing business occupied a couple of Denver-area commercial sites before Martray and partner Kris Diers moved it to Salida at the end of 2019. The couple and their six employees work downtown at 312 F St., Unit A, a bright, brick-walled, high-ceilinged open space.
Martray and Diers are partners at work and home. Martray was an auto mechanic when he founded the company. Diers was a CPA turned elementary school teacher when Martray asked her to join the company in 2013. She now is director of operations at Katabatic Gear, which, she says is “just a fancy title we made up since in a small business, you wear a lot of hats.”
Why Salida?
“Aaron and I knew from spending time in Salida and the surrounding mountains that this is where we wanted to live,” Diers said. “We love the access to all the outdoor activities. We’ve always felt welcome and at ease in Salida, and that is because of the people. We dreamed of living here for a long time before being able to execute the move, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of this community.”
However, the timing of the move turned out to be a challenge. The COVID-19 shutdown hit them just a few months after getting settled, and Diers said hiring has been tough since. Once the business was able to restart after the shutdown, Diers said they’ve been very careful about keeping their team healthy by following the guidelines on social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.
“Luckily, we’ve got a good team and will continue to look for folks with the right skills to add to the crew,” Diers said. “If you know any perfectionists or people who can sew, send them our way.”
Along with quilts, Katabatic Gear sells hoods, bivys (bivouac sacks, which are one-person weatherproof covers) and backpacking accessories. Martray is working on additional ultralight outdoor gear to add to the product line.
In the meantime, Martray, Diers and their team are humming along in their Salida home. In fact, Martray said 2021 already is their best year yet.
“In addition to the healthy lifestyle (and the restaurants), we love that we are close to the Continental Divide and Colorado trails,” Diers said. “We’re hoping that once the pandemic is under control, we’ll be able to interact more with those hikers when they come through town to resupply for the next leg of their hike.”
For more information, visit www.katabaticgear.com.