Under a lowering sky the wind blew steadily upstream, taking with it what marginal warmth the day had tried to impart. A shake of a couple of bushes along the riverbank flushed out several caddis flies that, buffeted by the wind, immediately sought refuge again in the relative shelter of the branches.
Much as I would have liked to fish with the same, I decided the wind would likely have the same relative effect, blowing small dry flies into places I did not want them to go, and mending the line effectively against such a breeze would be an exercise in futility.
I cut down my leader to a manageable 5 feet and tied on a woolly bugger. Not my favorite way to fish, but the heavy fly would be less affected by the wind, and stripping it fast back toward the boat required no attempt to imitate a natural drift.
Nodding my readiness, we eased out from shore and set off down river. At first a scattering of boulders and multiple shallow gravel fans made settling the raft a consistent distance from shore problematic, but soon both rower and angler were on the same page. I settled into the rhythm of cast and strip, landing the woolly bugger as close to the shoreline as possible, then swimming it quickly back toward the raft, three or four quick strips of the line, feeling for the tap of a hit or watching for the flash of a strike then lift into a backcast and once more onto the shoreline.
While there isn’t much to streamer fishing from a boat from a technical standpoint, success still requires precision. The closer to the bank one lands the fly, the more fish one swims it past on its journey back toward the boat. Landing it with a slack-free line is imperative also. As soon as you strip line it needs to be darting back toward the boat. Give a fish too long to look at it and it is far less likely to give chase, let alone strike.
What streamer fishing lacks in finesse it makes up for in fun, assuming the constant aggressive casting does not bring on a bout of rotator cuff issues. Fish will materialize from surprising nooks and crannies to give chase, sometimes darting and swirling about the fly but not attacking it, as if escorting it off their property. Other times they hit with amazing speed and ferocity, nearly pulling the rod from your grasp as they hit then turn and run.
The first half mile little action ensued, but then, floating past the old hatchery, fortunes began to turn and over the course of the next half hour I netted several fish with several more giving chase, flashes of silver in the tea-colored water.
A quiet smoldering in my shoulder from the rapid-fire casting suggested a break and a beer would be in order. I contemplated switching to dry flies and engaging in a process more leisurely, but the wind showed no sign of relenting while the physical activity of casting a streamer helped ward off the chill.
So from a technical point of view, while casting streamers might be to fly fishing what NASCAR is to motor racing, it does have its time and place.
