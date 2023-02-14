Many years ago I invested in a video camera that mounted on handlebars, a helmet or, with some adaptation, a fishing cap.
Point-of-view video was in its infancy, Facebook ruled the social media world, and as a newly fledged Realtor I was searching for ways to get my name “out there” in a real estate market in the grips of a downturn.
The camera came with me each time I went fishing – wading, hiking to small streams and high lakes, or floating waters far and wide. I’d sit up late into the night amateurishly editing, adding soundtracks and sound effects, then post online on relevant platforms.
Slowly but surely, the results started to build. Random people would come up to me in random places.
“Hey, aren’t you the guy who posts those videos?” “That fish in the Gunny Gorge was a monster.” “I like how you post the bloopers too. Makes me feel less of a klutz.”
The intent was not to portray fly fishing as some other-worldly art form or gateway to a higher consciousness, but rather to show it in all its humor, fumbles and foibles, a missed hook set or bungled back cast as much a part of the experience as the heavily edited sublimity portrayed by much of the popular angling media.
I always took care to avoid giving away the names or locations of the lesser-known places.
The function of famous rivers, so the saying goes, is to keep most people away from the really good ones. Once a place is proclaimed as paradise, often for the paltry return of 15 minutes of fame for the one who “discovers” then broadcasts it, what once made it special ceases to be.
After a time I noticed an unintended, creeping consequence of the camera. Little by little the focus of a day on the river morphed from an opportunity to immerse in the moment to worrying whether I’d fully captured the action. How much longer would the battery last? Was the sun reflecting off the water at the correct angle? Or worse yet, had I missed a piece of action by forgetting to turn the camera on at all?
A day spent in nature became more about the destination than the journey. Fly fishing provides an opportunity for the angler, for an all too brief period, to step outside their head, relegate the past and future to where they belong and appreciate nothing more than the moment.
Author Milan Kundera once wrote, “There would seem to be nothing more obvious, more tangible, more palpable, than the present moment. And yet it eludes us completely. All the sadness of life lies in that fact.”
And so, little by little, I would leave the camera at home. I began to care less and less what actually transpired, expectations having the habit of morphing into premeditated resentments.
Each day on the river returned to functioning as a reminder that what is, is. You take what the river gives you and hopefully realize that what it gives you is just what you need in that moment.
I still take the odd photograph – a scene, a smile, perhaps a fish that strikes as particularly beautiful – to stimulate memories of a particular time and place, rather than in anticipation of what Nature might, or might not, deliver.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.