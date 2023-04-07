Spring pedal events blossom on local trails

Mike Franco rides down a trail that is part of the new mountain biking Salida Enduro Series taking place this month. Franco said he aims to enhance participant experience in the biking events he will be organizing this year.

 Photo by Parker Roenfanz

With the arrival of spring, Salida will start seeing a lot more mountain biking events on the trails.

Mike Franco of Poncha Springs said he has the goal of improving racer experience with events he is organizing this year, including the Salida Enduro Series throughout April and the valley classic Vapor Trail 125 in September.