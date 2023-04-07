Spring pedal events blossom on local trails

With the arrival of spring, Salida will start seeing a lot more mountain biking events on the trails.
Mike Franco of Poncha Springs said he has the goal of improving racer experience with events he is organizing this year, including the Salida Enduro Series throughout April and the valley classic Vapor Trail 125 in September.
“I feel like we have less mountain bike events than we used to in the valley and I want to change that,” Franco said. Having taken so much from the racing community in his time as a racer, this is his way of giving back, he said.
The Salida Enduro, new this year, is the brainchild of Franco and Parker Roenfanz. At the end of 2022, Franco started approaching land managers such as Bureau of Land Management, Chaffee County, City of Salida and Salida Mountain Trails, plus the U.S. Forest Service for the Vapor Trail 125. “It was an extremely lengthy process,” he said.
The series consists of a 1½-mile race every Wednesday evening in April on the Arkansas Hills trails.
The first event started at the top of Rusty Lung Trail. The second, on April 12, will begin at the intersection of the top of Upper Sand Dunes and CR 173. Stage 3, on April 19, bigins 0.8 mile south on Dream On from the intersection of Sweet Dreams. The fourth and final stage begins at the intersection of CR 173 and Uncle Nazty.
Participants are timed only on their descent, making it a lower cost venture physically, Franco said. “You don’t have to gut yourself getting out there.”
“This is the beginning of something special,” Franco said of Wednesday’s race. Having learned from his experience as a racer what aspects he liked or disliked about races, he said he will focus on participant experience when running these events.
That includes aspects such as making sure the path is properly marked and aid stations stocked. The awards for the Wednesday series are recycled bike chains with a ribbon and the Salida Enduro logo, which he thinks people will enjoy.
“I’m looking forward to getting a groove on this first run,” he said.
“It’s been overwhelming, but the true reward and fun of it will be once I can see these events going on and the smiles afterwards,” he said. “And maybe they (the participants) get the bug.”
The Salida Enduro series concludes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 with a race combining the four Wednesday routes. The transitions between the stages are not timed.
The April 30 event will be held Sunday to allow for out-of-towners to practice running the course on Saturday, Franco said, and as of Tuesday nonlocals made up 80 percent of those registered. The weekday events are a little slow on registration, he said, but he thinks the Sunday event will be quite large.
Registration is available at https://salidaenduro.com/, and packet pickup will be at High Side Bar and Grill, as will the after-parties. There will be an overall series award, and competitors can drop their worst race in the Wednesday series.
Currently many local businesses are helping sponsor the events, Franco said, and he encourages all kinds of businesses to lend a hand.