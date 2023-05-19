The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host a special presentation about beaver biology and ecology with Ben Goldfarb from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Author of “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter,” Goldfarb is an award-winning environmental journalist, a press release stated.
He is a graduate of the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies master’s program in environmental management.
Goldfarb will present on the beaver’s history and importance in regional landscapes: how the fur trade changed the American West and how restoring these industrious rodents can help us store water in the face of drought, create habitat for sensitive fish and wildlife and fight climate change. He will also discuss what it means to coexist with this occasionally challenging but vital species.
“We need to work with beavers here in the Arkansas Valley now more than ever,” Goldfarb said in the release. “I’m excited to speak with the Upper Arkansas Valley community about what we can do to help these critters thrive.”
“Eager” was named Outside Magazine’s Best Book of 2018 and is the “fascinating story of how nature’s most ingenious architects shaped our world and how they can save it.”
The evening lecture will be followed by a field experience in the summer months to visit beaver habitat with Mark Beardsley of Ecometrics.
Tickets are $10 for GARNA members and $20 for nonmembers and can be purchased on GARNA’s website, https://bit.ly/Eager2023.