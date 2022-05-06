The river flowed cold and the color of tea, not the glacial-silt green tinge I was used to. We floated beneath a railroad bridge and down toward a wave train where the river narrowed and the canyon walls began to close in.
“First rapid is coming up around the next bend,” said the Boss, seated next to me on the stern of the raft. Conversation among the paddle crew – six trainee guides – subsided, as each sat a little straighter, gripped their paddles and switched their focus downriver. Technically I too was a trainee, seeing Browns Canyon for the first time, yet with prior guiding experience from New Zealand.
“It’s called Pinball,” continued the Boss. He offered no more clue, leaving the weight of expectation hanging in the air. Hired on the strength of a long-distance phone call, with one year of full-time guiding Down Under in my rear-view mirror, my accent would only get me so far. This would not be a good time to screw up.
I called a few gentle paddle strokes through the wave train then squared up and punched through a larger pour-over with a recirculating wave beyond it, the current taking us around the bend and into Pinball proper.
The rapid held little in the way of gradient, but a collection of large boulders disrupted and deflected the river’s flow, creating a multitude of swirling eddy lines and a selection of channels to choose from. Left or right? I had about two seconds to make up my mind.
I chose left, ruddering the raft and calling a forward paddle. The trainees dug in unison, and we glided toward where the flow pillowed off a low, squat boulder. Even the boulders appeared as if from a strange land, tan and orange and flecked with feldspars, indicating not only immense age but intense heat during their creation. The water flowing between and around them ran deep, creating boils that rose out of nowhere to spin or drag the raft off line just when you thought you were in the right position.
Calling more paddle strokes than were really needed, I managed to ride the slalom of eddies and currents without hitting any obstacles, and we emerged from the rapid into the calm pool beyond shipshape and all in one piece. The Boss’s demeanor gave nothing away.
“Next one’ll test you more,” he deadpanned. “Zoom Flume. Got a couple of drops halfway down.”
We rounded the bend above the rapid as another raft, a hundred yards distant, dropped from view. Few things get your attention as a guide more than running a river for the first time and watching the raft in front of you disappear over the horizon line. The gentle float toward the next rapid seemed to take forever, the knot in my stomach tightening as time and space contracted.
As we approached the drop-off, toward the bottom of the rapid a photographer stood from her chair and pointed her camera in our direction, focusing the lens. The knot drew tighter still. The green tongue of water that bore the raft along narrowed into a vee that funneled into a mass of whitewater churning back upstream toward us.
“All forward,” I called, hoping I sounded calmer than I felt. The first wave broke over the bow of the raft, taking with it my nervousness. Once the die is cast, there is little one can do except enjoy the ride.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.