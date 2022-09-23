Rainbow Trail fix complete, Marshall Pass to Sand Dunes

From left, Cory Wiloughby, U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District OHV crew member; Anthony Ware, vice president of Central Colorado Mountain Riders; and Tyler Smith, USFS Salida Ranger District OHV crew members, ride the Rainbow Trail. The trail is once again passable from Silver Creek to Medano Pass. 

 

The Central Colorado Mountain Riders motorcycle club recently announced that the Rainbow Trail is continuous from Marshall Pass to Great Sand Dunes National Park once again.

The trail was cut in half following the 2016 Hayden Pass Fire when erosion obliterated a 3-mile section of the trail, forcing closure of that portion of the trail, according to a press release. 