Rainbow Trail fix complete, Marshall Pass to Sand Dunes

The Central Colorado Mountain Riders motorcycle club recently announced that the Rainbow Trail is continuous from Marshall Pass to Great Sand Dunes National Park once again.
The trail was cut in half following the 2016 Hayden Pass Fire when erosion obliterated a 3-mile section of the trail, forcing closure of that portion of the trail, according to a press release.
The motorcycle club, U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office and local residents completed a project using a reroute that added 4 miles to the now 104-mile trail.
The reroute was “an extremely difficult and complicated undertaking,” the release stated.
Following environmental assessments from both agencies, Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded an off-highway vehicle grant to pay for trail excavation.
The motorcycle club submitted and was awarded a CPW grant to fund support from the Mile High Youth Corps.
The youth corps, motorcycle club and USFS flagged the trail and cleared the corridor.
Central Colorado Mountain Riders subcontracted Trailcat Enterprises for the mechanical excavation work using two mini excavators on the approximately 7-mile reroute.
To celebrate the completion and subsequent continuous Rainbow Trail, Mountain Riders Vice President Anthony Ware led a group of riders from the club and the Salida Ranger District on an end-to-end one-day ride.
Riding from the Silver Creek terminus to the Medano Pass end (104 miles) took the experienced motorcycle riders almost 12 hours.
Mountain Riders formally adopted 54 miles of multiuse trails including two Rainbow Trail sections and asks that recreationists read their trail kiosk signs with tips for multiuse trail recreation and public land use rules.
“Respect gets respect. Stay the trail and practice good trail etiquette,” the club advises.