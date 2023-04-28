As I progress with new skills, techniques and fly patterns, I keep thinking about what fly fishing means to me. Perhaps it’s a sign of growing maturity, this reconsidering my previous assumptions and desires. 

In the beginning it was all about catching fish. For the first two years I mostly lost flies, and the fish I caught per year could be counted in single digits. Eventually I figured some things out, got more successful, started looking for bigger fish, then started looking at different species. But while there is still much for me to learn, my perspective on fly fishing is changing.