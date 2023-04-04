Team Monarch advances to finals

Four of six Team Monarch athletes advanced to the finals in their competition March 17-19 at the Breckenridge National.
Of 11 male snowboarders ages 12-14, Salidan Noah Dorman placed fourth and Ben Morton of Falcon was fifth.
Among ages 12-14 female skiers, Abby Nelson of Salida placed fifth out of 26 athletes. In ages 15-18 female snowboarding, Lindsay Ford took fourth of six athletes.
Dorman, Morton and Nelson all qualified this season for the IFSA Junior North American Championships, to be held April 3-8 at Kicking Horse Resort in Canada. From among 2,900 competitors, 186 athletes across all ski and snowboard divisions are chosen to attend.
The three will travel to Golden, British Columbia, for qualifiers next week.