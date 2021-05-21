Salida High School senior Allyna Bright continued to follow her dream Thursday when she signed her letter of intent with Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, where she will compete on the swim team.
“I’m really excited to move on with athletics,” Bright said. “I’ve dreamed about wanting to swim in college since I was little, and now I get to have that chance.”
Bright swam at the Colorado State 3A Swimming Championships this year. She finished 14th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 42.81 seconds, knocking seven seconds off her previous personal best.
She also swam in the 400-free relay with sophomore Ember Hill, and seniors Lily Lengerich and Hannah Rhude. Bright swam a personal best in the relay, and Salida finished 14th in 3:35.67.
Bright said she hopes to continue swimming long distance and relays, but she is ready to work with the Hendrix swim team and fill in where she is needed.
She said she picked the school because she liked the smaller feel of it, but she also liked that Conway was about the size of Pueblo.
Bright says she plans to double major in psychology and anthropology, then pursue a further degree in forensic science, with the goal of working as either a forensic psychologist or forensic anthropologist.
“I’ve always been fascinated with forensics, and I took a class through Colorado Mountain College on it, which was very exciting,” Bright said. “I could see myself getting into these fields in the future.”
“I am super proud of Allyna,” coach Wendy Gorie said. “She has worked so hard all four years she swam for Salida. I look forward to watching what she does at Hendrix.”
“From a parent’s standpoint, I am so proud of her,” Todd Bright, Allyna’s father and SHS girls’ soccer coach, said.