The Salida High School baseball team had another rough outing Tuesday, losing 10-2 to Centauri on the road.
The Spartans’ offense hit well; they had at least one base runner every inning. Unfortunately, the team could only plate two runs.
They were tasked with facing Centauri senior and ace Byron Shawcroft, who has pitched well all season long and did an excellent job limiting runs Tuesday. Coming into the game, he owned a 1.88 ERA in 26 innings this season. Shawcroft struck out eight Salida batters.
The Spartans’ only two runs came on an RBI triple by junior Nate Yeakley in the third and an RBI single by freshman Anthony Taverna. It was Taverna’s ninth RBI, the most by a Spartan this season.
Taverna started on the mound for Salida. Most of Centauri’s damage was done in the first inning. The Falcons loaded the bases with two outs, and the Spartans were unable to escape the jam, allowing eight unearned runs to score.
The Falcons scored two more runs off Taverna before he was pulled in the middle of the third. Braden Martellaro, a senior, replaced him. It was Martellaro’s first appearance this season. Despite allowing a few baserunners, he kept Centauri scoreless in 32/3 innings of work.
Errors have been a problem for Salida all season and it showed Tuesday. The Spartans made six errors, three in Centauri’s eight-run first inning. High winds in La Jara did not help their fielding woes.
With the loss, Salida is 4-4 overall and remains 0-1 in league play. Centauri improved to 7-5 overall.
The Spartans will look to get back on track Saturday in Salida. They will play a doubleheader against the 6-2-1 Manitou Springs Mustangs at 11 a.m.