The Salida High School girls’ volleyball team won two of their four matches Saturday at a tournament in Gunnison.
The Lady Spartans defeated the Norwood Lady Mavericks and Dolores Lady Bears and lost to the Del Norte Lady Tigers and host-team Lady Cowboys.
“We had butterflies in our first match against Gunnison,” coach Kristi Spanier said. “This was their first tournament of the season, and they are a young team.
“Caroline Wooddell and Trinity Bertolino performed particularly well in leading the kills, while Skylar Margos and Laurin Collins did well in the passing lane.”
Wooddell and Bertolino are sophomores, while Margos and Collins are seniors.
Spanier was able to provide the wins and losses but not the match or set scores.
The Lady Spartans have a tough week ahead, Spanier said. They will be going against the La Veta Lady Redhawks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Salida, then face county rival Buena Vista at 6 p.m. Thursday in BV.