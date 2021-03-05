Five Chaffee County United soccer teams competed in Pueblo’s Sunbelt Classic Tournament during the weekend and three of them reached the championship game.
In their first tournament in roughly a year, the club’s girls U14 and U16 teams both finished on top of the podium while the boys U12 team brought home silver medals.
“It’s really nice to get back and be playing again,” said Scott McFarland, CCU’s director of coaching and the U16 girls’ head coach.
The U16 girls outscored their four opponents 21-2, including a 5-1 win in the finals, to win their title.
“We were slightly disappointed because we wanted to be in a harder bracket,” McFarland said. “We had to change our mindset, but it was fantastic for us to practice a style of play that we can’t do against a stronger side.”
The U14 girls had some closer games, but still managed to take first. In their championship game, they led 1-0 at halftime. Then, in the last 15 minutes, McFarland said they put a couple chances away to pad their lead and finish on top, 3-0.
The U12 boys cruised past their first three opponents before falling in the finals, 6-2.
“They had a pretty easy pathway to the final and then (played) a much more quality side,” McFarland said.
He also said the final score of the championship game wasn’t indicative of how close the contest was.
“They were playing fantastic football,” he said.
CCU’s U14 and U17 boys also competed in Pueblo, but faced some older teams that were also good and didn’t place.
“They saw wicked good competition,” McFarland said.
The teams began official practices Feb. 15. On March 13, they’ll begin Colorado league play.
Registration for youth soccer will also begin shortly. Log on to http://www.salidasoccer.org/ for more information on registering, and the club.