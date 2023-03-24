The Salida High School baseball team knows what it takes to get to the first round of playoffs, senior Nate Yeakley said. Their goal this year, he said, is to make it farther than last season, when they were eliminated by Brush in the first playoff game.

Last season the team had an even record, senior Brandon Pursell said, and this generation of players has taken up the challenge. The team has already seen development in leadership within players, he said. “We want to have fun, but we also want to win.”