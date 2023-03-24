The Salida High School baseball team knows what it takes to get to the first round of playoffs, senior Nate Yeakley said. Their goal this year, he said, is to make it farther than last season, when they were eliminated by Brush in the first playoff game.
Last season the team had an even record, senior Brandon Pursell said, and this generation of players has taken up the challenge. The team has already seen development in leadership within players, he said. “We want to have fun, but we also want to win.”
Pursell, who plays first base, has been a starter since freshman year. “I would like to go deep into state this year,” he said, and he is hoping to see even more development in the team. “I think we can make it decently into state and finish with a pretty solid record,” he said. This year he thinks the team is a lot closer with each other, and they are willing to put in the work.
“We strive to be great, not good,” he said. “We dream of these moments where we can win together.”
The team’s greatest strength this year is probably their camaraderie, he said, which in play translates to knowing what to do and what to expect from each other.
The team this year is heavy with freshmen, sophomores and juniors, he added, which he thinks looks promising for the next few years.
Anything is possible in baseball, Yeakley said. The team doesn’t have a lot of seniors this year, so he, Pursell and senior Brandt Jones will have to step up, though in the team’s favor, he said, many experienced batters and guys from last year’s lineup are on the team.
Yeakley is a really good hitter, junior Ben Clayton said. “Last year he didn’t strike out even one time.”
In Clayton’s opinion, the main difference this season is the change of coaches, and he thinks coach Ken Skipper will help the team get to the playoffs. “We’re here to play baseball the way it should be played and to have fun,” Clayton said.
The team pushes him to go to the next level, he said. This year’s team has good defense, which he thinks will keep a lot of teams at bay, and their offense is getting there.
Clayton said he thinks playoffs are definitely achievable this season, and he believes the team will go farther than last year. “It’s good for us to work as hard as possible.”
Junior Caiven Lake, who plays center field, said a lot more of the guys are willing to really compete this year. This team has the will to not give up, he said. “We’re pretty solid all around with really good batters,” including Yeakley, Clayton and sophomore Anthony Taverna.